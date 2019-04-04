Celebrate the pre-home opener with FREE Smoothie King today
Score a 12 oz. Strawberry X-Treme from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday!
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Although it's not Opening Day in St. Louis yet, free smoothie day is still happening!
Participating Smoothie Kings in the greater St. Louis and Metro East areas of Missouri and Illinois are giving away free 12 oz. Strawberry X-Treme smoothies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday.
ONE WEEK FROM TODAY -- We're celebrating the #STLCards Home Opener by giving away FREE smoothies!!! ⚾ #RuleTheDay pic.twitter.com/dFSebtcr6w— Smoothie King -- (@SmoothieKingSTL) March 28, 2019
The deal was supposed to coincide with the St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day at Busch Stadium, but the game was postponed until Friday.
