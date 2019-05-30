Downtown streets to be closed for Stanley Cup Final concerts, watch parties this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — As St. Louis gears up for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to be on our turf, Blues fans and drivers should be aware of street closures happening downtown this weekend.

The following streets and parks will be closed Friday, May 31 through Tuesday, June 4:

Market Street between Tucker & 14th

Chestnut between Tucker & 13th

13th between Pine & Market

Kauffman & Poelker Parks

See map of road closures below:

Stanley Cup Final road clos... by on Scribd

