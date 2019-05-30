Getty Images

Downtown streets to be closed for Stanley Cup Final concerts, watch parties this weekend

Several roadways will be blocked off Friday through Tuesday.

May 30, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Sports

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — As St. Louis gears up for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to be on our turf, Blues fans and drivers should be aware of street closures happening downtown this weekend.

RELATED: Blues to hold free Stanley Cup Final concerts, viewing parties on Market Street

The following streets and parks will be closed Friday, May 31 through Tuesday, June 4:

  • Market Street between Tucker & 14th
  • Chestnut between Tucker & 13th
  • 13th between Pine & Market 
  • Kauffman & Poelker Parks
  • See map of road closures below:

Stanley Cup Final road clos... by on Scribd

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved

Tags: 
St. Louis Blues
Music
concert
traffic

Trish's Dishes