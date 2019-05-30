Downtown streets to be closed for Stanley Cup Final concerts, watch parties this weekend
Several roadways will be blocked off Friday through Tuesday.
May 30, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — As St. Louis gears up for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to be on our turf, Blues fans and drivers should be aware of street closures happening downtown this weekend.
The following streets and parks will be closed Friday, May 31 through Tuesday, June 4:
- Market Street between Tucker & 14th
- Chestnut between Tucker & 13th
- 13th between Pine & Market
- Kauffman & Poelker Parks
- See map of road closures below:
