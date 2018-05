The Christmas countdown has begun, and the St. Louis has announced their official holiday lineup!

You can catch the Christmas classic 'Home Alone In Concert' on the big screen while the orchestra plays the score live. Plus, enjoy annual favorites with Mercy Holiday Celebration, A Gospel Christmas with TAKE 6 and our BMO Private Bank New Year's Eve Celebration.

Tickets go on sale May 18th at 10am

Get more ticket information here.