Local apparel company announces 'Pujols Tribute Tee'

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Local streetwear company Arch Apparel is welcoming Albert Pujols back to the Lou with a commemorative t-shirt.

The St. Louis Cardinals play the LA Angels Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, which will be Pujols' first games against the Cardinals in Busch Stadium.

For $32, the Pujols Tribute Tee is red with white text saying "if you love them let them go," paying hommage to the loyal fanbase behind Pujols despite leaving the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. Arch Apparel says 20% of profits from the special edition shirt will be donated to the Pujols Foundation.

The description of the shirt on Arch Apparel's website says: "'The Machine' is playing his first game back in St. Louis since he left for the Angels of Anaheim. Celebrate his return to St. Louis as we have partnered with the Pujols Foundation where 20% of profits from the sale of this t-shirt are being donated!"

Order your shirt online or stop by the Arch Apparel store at 2335 S. Hanley Road, St. Louis, MO 63144.

