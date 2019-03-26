VOTE: Saint Louis Zoo in running for Best Zoo in the Nation!

The polls are open, and the Saint Louis Zoo is hoping to be named the Best Zoo in the Nation, once again!

It would be back-to-back wins if the local landmark can defeat the zoos in San Diego, Forth Worth, Indianapolis and others in USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice Awards Program. And as of Tuesday afternoon, St. Louis was in first place!

Click here to vote!

Last year, the St. Louis zoo not only won Best Overall Zoo, but also won Best Zoo Exhibit, thanks to the Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound.

You have until 11 a.m. April 22 to vote! You can submit your votes once per day, per device - meaning you could vote from a mobile device, an office desktop and a home computer—all on the same day.

Winners will be announced Friday, May 3.