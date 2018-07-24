St. Louisian Karlie Kloss Is Engaged

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is engaged to longtime boyfriend Jared Kushner, the brother of White House advisor and presidential son-in-law, Jared Kushner. "He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York," a People source says. "They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together." The 25-year-old Kloss also confirmed the news on Instagram. "Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together," she wrote Tuesday alongside a pic of her giving him a peck on the cheek with the sun setting over the ocean behind them. "Yes a million times over."

