Stop By Ben's Lemonade Stand in Tower Grove

This is one of those feel good stories we wish we had more of.

A young boy named Ben has set up a local lemonade stand in Tower Grove, but the young man isn't looking to make some extra cash. He is actually selling lemonade for a great cause.

The Facebook post explained, "Ben has this awesome lemonade stand on Portis in the Tower Grove neighborhood - just off Arsenal. Some cool things about Ben: his lemonade is fresh and he serves it ice cold with fresh lemon slices, he wears a lemon yellow shirt, and he has this bad ass lemonade dispenser. But the coolest thing about this young man is what he is doing. Ben is taking all of his profits and combining them with money made by another young lemonade purveyor. Together they are donating their money to help fund research to find a cure for childhood cancer. Ben says, “no babies should get cancer. It’s just not right.” Ben is just plain cool!"

Now how does that saying go again... "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade?"

Way to go Ben and keep up the good work!