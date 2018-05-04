Strategies to Help You Say “No” to Junk Food

Struggling to get in shape for the summertime?

With bikini season just around the corner, you may be trying to lose those last few pesky pounds--which is even harder to do with junk food around. Thankfully, Nutrition Action recently spoke with Ashley Gearhardt, assistant professor of psychology at the University of Michigan, about some good ways to avoid bad cravings. Here’s her advice:

Don’t let yourself get too hungry. If you’re too hungry, “your gut signals tell the reward system in your brain.”

Don’t drink your calories. Sugary drinks like soda, sports drinks, energy drinks, or sweetened teas lead to weight gain.

Find foods that don’t cause a willpower war. Hungry between meals? Try fresh fruit or veggies with hummus.

Address your stress. Gearhardt encourages us to “notice the emotional triggers that can set you up to crave palatable rewarding foods.”

Get enough sleep. When researchers let people sleep only four hours a night for five days, they ate more and gained weight.

Give yourself a break. Have some compassion for yourself; our society is set up to make healthy choices harder to find.

