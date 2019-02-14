Study: Drinking 2 or more diet beverages a day might be dangerous

Think diet soda is still a healthier option? A new study by the American Heart and American Stroke associations may make you think twice.

Researchers found that drinking two or more of any kind of artificially sweetened drinks a day could be linked to strokes and heart attacks, as well as early death in women over 50. And the risks were highest for women with no history of heart disease or diabetes, and women who were obese or African-American, CNN reports.

"After controlling for lifestyle factors, the study found that women who consumed two or more artificially sweetened beverages each day were 31% more likely to have a clot-based stroke, 29% more likely to have heart disease and 16% more likely to die from any cause than women who drank diet beverages less than once a week or not at all," according to CNN.

Does this new study change your opinion on drinking diet drinks?

