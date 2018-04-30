STUDY: Music Can Help Loved Ones with Alzheimer's

The families of the five million patients suffering from Alzheimer's in the United States struggle to reach a loved one they once knew.

Sometimes music can offer a way in; using songs they love has been an active area of research among Alzheimer's experts -- a potential therapeutic option.

But why?

Researchers at the University of Utah released a new study today that may offer some early insight.

The group recruited 17 patients with Alzheimer's and worked with caregivers over three weeks to develop a personalized music program.

With their own playlist, they clipped recognizable 20 second segments from the music.

Then using functional MRI imaging, they studied how playing these music segments forwards and backwards changed the signals in the brain, compared to what happened in total silence.

Their findings: the music activated different areas of the brain and increased the signals between networks.

Video of Study: Music can help loved ones with Alzheimer&#039;s

