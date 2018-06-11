STUDY: Not Read a Book Lately? Blame Netflix

What was the last book you read?

According to a German study released Thursday decrying a "dramatic" decline in book readership as more time is spent online.

The number of people buying books in Germany plummeted by nearly 18 percent between 2013 and 2017, the study commissioned by the German Publishers and Booksellers Association found.

"There's growing social pressure to constantly react and be tuned in so you don't get left behind," Boersenverein head Alexander Skipis said in a statement accompanying the study, titled "Book buyers, where are you going?".

Streaming services like Netflix with their binge-worthy television series in particular "exert a great appeal" and frequently replace books as a pastime, it said.

The average customer bought 12 books last year, up from 11 in 2013. The total amount spent jumped from around 117 euros ($138) to 137 euros.

