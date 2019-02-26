Study: Tracking your diet for 15 minutes a day helps you lose weight

People who take just 15 minutes a day to write down what they eat are more likely to succeed at losing weight, according to a new study published in the journal Obesity.

Researchers looked at 142 people enrolled in a weight-loss plan that required them to follow a low-calorie diet, exercise for 200 minutes a week and track how much they eat for six months.

Those who tracked what they ate eat least twice a day were more successful at losing weight than those who tracked only once a day. Those who did it three times a week lost 10 percent of their body weight.