'Grease' prequel in the works about Danny, Sandy's first meeting

T-Birds and Pink Ladies rejoice!

A prequel to 1978's "Grease" is in development at Paramount Pictures, titled "Summer Loving," multiple media outlets report.

John August, the screenwriter for this year's live action "Aladdin" reboot, has been assigned to pen the story.

Who would you cast to play Danny and Sandy in a #Grease prequel? pic.twitter.com/Kkz4H6GKkY — IMDb (@IMDb) April 9, 2019

The new film will explore the first meeting between Danny Zuko and Sandy Olson, which they described in the first song in the movie "Summer Nights."

"Grease 2" starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield was released in 1982 and was a box office flop.

A live performance of "Grease" was put on by Fox with actress Julianne Hough. It had millions of viewers and raked in five Emmys.

Relive the memories for a few minutes here:

Video of Grease - Summer Nights HD

