Survey suggests middle-aged Americans drink too much

CHICAGO (KEZK) — A new online survey conducted by the American Osteopathic Association shows that 33% of adults between the ages of 35 and 44 agreed with one or more statements that would prompt an addiction specialist to get them to consider entering treatment.

Of this group, 9% said they've continued to drink even though it's harmed their career, education and/or relationships.

Surprisingly, adults aged 45 to 54 were likelier to binge drink (defined as four to five drinks within a two-hour period) than those between the ages of 35 and 44, by a margin of 10% to 7%.

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.