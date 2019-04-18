Survey suggests middle-aged Americans drink too much
April 18, 2019
CHICAGO (KEZK) — A new online survey conducted by the American Osteopathic Association shows that 33% of adults between the ages of 35 and 44 agreed with one or more statements that would prompt an addiction specialist to get them to consider entering treatment.
Of this group, 9% said they've continued to drink even though it's harmed their career, education and/or relationships.
Surprisingly, adults aged 45 to 54 were likelier to binge drink (defined as four to five drinks within a two-hour period) than those between the ages of 35 and 44, by a margin of 10% to 7%.
