Survey: When Was The Last Time You Focused on Your Health?

For most women we worry about others before we take care of ourselves.

A new survey shows results are being used to inform the HealthiHer movement, which aims to help women take more control of their health.

Nearly half of women don't take the time to focus on their own health, according to a survey from GCI Health, HealthyWomen, and Redbook magazine.

While women make most of the healthcare decisions for their families, the HealthiHer survey showed that doesn't necessarily translate to taking care of their own health. Two-thirds of women reported they only feel "somewhat in control" of their health.

Retweet if you could do a better job focusing on YOUR health—not just caring for your children or even parents. Stay tuned tomorrow to see why @HealthyWomen @redbookmag and @GCIHealth are partnering to encourage women to #BeHealthiHer #womenshealth pic.twitter.com/qautmb4UnV — HealthyWomen (@HealthyWomen) April 10, 2018

The survey found that of the women who are not getting regular check-ups, 77% cited job scheduling issues.

The online part of the HealthiHer movement encourages women to share their moments of self-care on social media with #BeHealthiHer.

