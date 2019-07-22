Want to be the next Blues National Anthem singer? Submit your performance now

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) - The St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced today the return of their national anthem contest. This marks the third year of this collaborative partnership, which gives a soloist or small group an opportunity to perform the anthem prior to a Blues home game during the 2019-20 season.

Related: Charles Glenn sings his last National Anthem as the full-time Blues vocalist

Performers of all ages are encouraged to enter, including soloists, vocal performing groups, instrumentalists, and small instrumental groups. To be considered for an audition, performers must first submit an online video entry before Friday, Aug. 16, at noon. Finalists will be invited to an in-person audition at Powell Hall to perform live in front of a panel of judges. The blind auditions are structured the same way musicians audition for the SLSO.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

The Blues and long-time anthem singer Charles Glenn made headlines around the world during the team's Stanley Cup championship season. Glenn, who announced his retirement as the Blues' full-time anthem singer in January, is excited to help select another singer to perform at Blues games.

Auditions will be judged by Glenn, Director of the St. Louis Symphony IN UNISON Chorus Kevin McBeth, an SLSO musician, and James Bertels - a winner in the inaugural contest. The game at which the winner will perform will be announced at a later date.

Last year, more than 100 performers entered the contest and more than 30 were invited to the final auditions, held at Powell Hall. Matt Pentecost, 34, a music teacher in the Maplewood-Richmond Heights School District, was named the winner.