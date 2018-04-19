Target To Add Curbside Pickup

Your Target run could potenially become a whole lot easier!

According to the New York Post, Target announced customers can now buy items without leaving their car.

The service began last fall in Minneapolis, where the company is headquartered. Target hopes to expand the service to nearly 1,000 stores across the US by the end of the year.

Orders can be placed with the Target mobile app and should be ready in less than two hours. Customers then park in designated spots outside the store and employees bring out the orders.

Walmart officers a similar drive-up service for groceries at some locations, but Target’s service applies to any in-stock items at the store.

Since St. Louis didn't recive an Amazon Headquaters the least we could get is a Target curb side pick up! Right?!

Read more here!