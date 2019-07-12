For one week, teachers can save on school supplies with this Target discount

(KEZK) — Target is offering teachers a discount to get ready for going back to school.

For one week, July 13-20, educators can save 15% on select classroom supplies and men’s & women’s apparel.

To access the coupon, teachers must enter their identification information to be verified. Those eligible include workers at daycares and early childhood learning centers, homeschool teachers, and faculty or staff at a K-12 school or university in the United States.

Items that qualify for the deal include:

School supplies

Classroom storage & organization

Bullseye's Playground

Pillowfort furniture

Food storage bags

Disinfecting wipes

Facial tissue

Hand sanitizer

Women’s apparel, accessories & shoes

Men’s apparel, accessories & shoes

Some items are excluded from the discount including electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial & travel size items, swim, sleepwear, clearance, items sold & shipped by Target+TM Partners and Levi’s Red Tab.

The one-time offer is valid in Target stores in the U.S. and Target.com.

Click here to access the exclusive discount.

