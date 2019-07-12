school supplies

For one week, teachers can save on school supplies with this Target discount

The offer is valid July 13-20.

July 12, 2019
Categories: 
News

(KEZK) — Target is offering teachers a discount to get ready for going back to school.

For one week, July 13-20, educators can save 15% on select classroom supplies and men’s & women’s apparel.

To access the coupon, teachers must enter their identification information to be verified. Those eligible include workers at daycares and early childhood learning centers, homeschool teachers, and faculty or staff at a K-12 school or university in the United States.

Items that qualify for the deal include: 

  • School supplies
  • Classroom storage & organization
  • Bullseye's Playground
  • Pillowfort furniture
  • Food storage bags
  • Disinfecting wipes
  • Facial tissue
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Women’s apparel, accessories & shoes
  • Men’s apparel, accessories & shoes

Some items are excluded from the discount including electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial & travel size items, swim, sleepwear, clearance, items sold & shipped by Target+TM Partners and Levi’s Red Tab.

The one-time offer is valid in Target stores in the U.S. and Target.com.

Click here to access the exclusive discount.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.

Tags: 
teachers
Target
discounts
school
back to school

Trish's Dishes