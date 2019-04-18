Here are the top 8 WORST Easter candies
We'll give you one guess at what came in No. 1.
April 18, 2019
On Twitter Tuesday, Taste of Country asked followers to name their least favorite type of Easter candy.
Worst #Easter candy??— Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) April 18, 2019
The most popular response — and it wasn't even close — was Peeps, but here are the eight worst:
- Peeps
- Jelly beans
- White chocolate bunnies
- Cadbury cream eggs
- Now and Laters
- Hollow chocolate bunny
- Peppermint gum
- Candy corn
