Here are the top 8 WORST Easter candies

On Twitter Tuesday, Taste of Country asked followers to name their least favorite type of Easter candy.

The most popular response — and it wasn't even close — was Peeps, but here are the eight worst:

Peeps Jelly beans White chocolate bunnies Cadbury cream eggs Now and Laters Hollow chocolate bunny Peppermint gum Candy corn

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.