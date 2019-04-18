easter candy

Here are the top 8 WORST Easter candies

We'll give you one guess at what came in No. 1.

On Twitter Tuesday, Taste of Country asked followers to name their least favorite type of Easter candy.

The most popular response — and it wasn't even close — was Peeps, but here are the eight worst:

  1. Peeps
  2. Jelly beans
  3. White chocolate bunnies
  4. Cadbury cream eggs
  5. Now and Laters
  6. Hollow chocolate bunny
  7. Peppermint gum
  8. Candy corn

