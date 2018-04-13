Taylor Swift Controversially Covers "September"

As part of its Spotify Singles series, the streaming service just released a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's funky classic "September" by none other than Taylor Swift.

A statement from Spotify says she chose the song for "sentimental reasons," while Vox notes that she changed the date in the tune's opening line from September 21 to September 28--the day of the year when she met current boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

As for Swift's twangy interpretation of the track, it's ethereal and folky--and very polarizing. While some listeners dig it, others consider it to be an abysmal, disrespectful selection. "Maurice White did not die for this," writes Monique Judge in The Grapevine. "There are certain songs you don't mess with, especially if you don't have the range, and we all know Taylor Swift has all the range of a dial tone."

Video of Taylor Swift - September (Official Audio) [NEW SONG 2018 LEAK]

What do you think? Did Taylor do this song justice?

Read the not so nice tweets here!