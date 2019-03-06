Taylor Swift Reveals That Her Mom Is Battling Cancer Again

Taylor Swift reveals in her new Elle cover story that her mother, Andrea, is once again battling cancer.

“I’ve had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family. Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” Swift wrote in a piece titled "30 Things I Learned Before Turning 30."

She added, “It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else. My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress and prayers to real problems now.”

The former country artist first divulged that Andrea, 61, had cancer in April 2015. "I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer," she wrote at the time. "She’s got an important battle to fight. Thank you for caring about my family so much that she would want me to share this information with you. I hope and pray that you never get news like this."