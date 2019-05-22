Is there anything wrong with eating lunch at 11 a.m.?

If you find yourself starving for lunch at 11 a.m., but feel like you should wait until at least noon — don't!

Bon Appetit is here to tell you that eating lunch while it's technically still morning is both socially acceptable and medically sound.

"Your body is trained to feel hungry three to four hours after your last meal. So, if breakfast was at 7 a.m., it’s normal to be hungry at 11 a.m.,” dietician Brigitte Zeitlin tells the outlet. “That’s your body’s way of saying, ‘Yo, I need some energy.’”

She suggests that you "embrace the fact that your lunch is going to be earlier in the day. Eat at 11, and then have a midday snack at 2 or 3 p.m."

What if you've got an office lunch scheduled for the afternoon? "Structure in a mid-morning snack at 10:00 a.m.," she says, "so you’re not starving later.”

