2019 GRAMMY Awards Full List of Winners

Music's biggest night is finally here! The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8PM and winners are already rolling in. Despite some mild drama before the awards show, early wins include a huge take home from Ariana Grande. Along with highlights like honoring the late Chris Cornell, other noteworthy wins include a tie in the Best Rap Performance category.

Related: 2019 GRAMMY Awards Red Carpet Photo Gallery

Get a full list of winners from the 61st Annual GRAMMYs here, updating live.

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” - Lady Gaga

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Shallow” - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sweetener - Ariana Grande

Best Rock Performance

“When Bad Does Good” - Chris Cornell

Best Rock Song

“Masseduction” - Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Best Rock Album

From the Fires - Greta Van Fleet

Best Alternative Music Album

Colors - Beck

Best R&B Performance

“Best Part” - H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Everything Is Love - The Carters

Best Rap Performance (TIE)

“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake

“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak