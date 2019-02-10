2019 GRAMMY Awards Full List of Winners
Updating Live
Music's biggest night is finally here! The 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8PM and winners are already rolling in. Despite some mild drama before the awards show, early wins include a huge take home from Ariana Grande. Along with highlights like honoring the late Chris Cornell, other noteworthy wins include a tie in the Best Rap Performance category.
Get a full list of winners from the 61st Annual GRAMMYs here, updating live.
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” - Lady Gaga
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Shallow” - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Sweetener - Ariana Grande
“When Bad Does Good” - Chris Cornell
“Masseduction” - Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
From the Fires - Greta Van Fleet
Colors - Beck
“Best Part” - H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
Everything Is Love - The Carters
Best Rap Performance (TIE)
“King’s Dead” — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake
“Bubblin” — Anderson .Paak