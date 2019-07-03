The BTS ARMY Has Lots of Theories About Their Angelic New Song 'Lights'
The possible meanings behind their Japanese release
BTS is here with their official release of “Lights,” a soft Japanese ballad that shows off the group’s incredible vocals. Jimin and Jungkook deliver flawless harmonies as the group floats through a stunning new music video.
The new song tells the story of having a guiding light to help you through hardships. The song is in Japanese, marking BTS’ first release in the language of the year. The global superstars are continuing to bring their music to a wider audience, making their lyrics more and more accessible through the use of English, Korean, and Japanese.
A brand new music video for “Lights” shows the boys sitting together in a movie theater and dancing through twinkling lights. While the video may just look like a pretty picture to some, the BTS ARMY has a lot of thoughts about it. Theories include that the lights represent the BTS ARMY, that there’s a connection between “Lights” and Jungkook’s “Euphoria,” that the video represents their journey to stardom, and that the video dives into their true selves rather than just their stage personas.
Here are some of the fan-favorite theories on what messages could be hidden in their new visual:
For fuck sake BTS can’t just go to a cinema and enjoy a nice movie they have to fill it with time travel and secret doors and floating popcorn and THEORIES— tae’s dad (@taehyungster) July 2, 2019
So we/they are now inside the theater from Boy With Luv, and the water/screen between worlds motif from the HYYH/Wings eras is back, and there are only 6 boys in one frame with Yoongi missing and and and...!!!
WELCOME BACK, BU THEORIES, WE MISSED YOU!!! @BTS_twt #Lights pic.twitter.com/Ry0oAM51f1
They went inside to see their real self and not the persona they keep on hiding. There they found the light that has been inside them all along. Love yourself to see and know the answer.
My theories. @BTS_twt#LightsMVOutNow pic.twitter.com/PuwwgqLqy0
BTS ‘LIGHTS’ THEORY:
The atm represents the fame and fortune that comes with being an idol. In the beginning it seemed like thats what it was all about, but then it changed. The members grew to love and care for eachother and so many other things. For example, Jimin walks pic.twitter.com/wlwtGMknKK— Rose-Colored Queen ------ (@innamorataJK) July 2, 2019
BTS ‘LIGHTS’ THEORY:— ------------ ♥ (@audiwithluv) July 2, 2019
The atm represents the fame and fortune that comes with being an idol. In the beginning it seemed like thats what it was all about, but then it changed. The members grew to love and care for eachother and so many other things. For example, Jimin walks pic.twitter.com/wlwtGMknKK
My thoughts on the ‘Lights’ MV:— --️--ŦΔ€ŦΔ€--️-- (@_taetae54235_) July 2, 2019
So I have a theory that this was shot inside the movie theatre that Boy with Luv where Hasley working it makes the most sense timeline wise. All and all it was a good song, I’m happy that BTS are making more songs with just themselves in it. pic.twitter.com/YJYxwVAQ4u
Just from the MV, I think it's focusing on the members' relationships with each other specifically how they encourage each other and how they've grown up together.— Jolie Rain (@rain_jolie) July 2, 2019
I also found it interesting how it kind-of split attention btwn the hyung and maknae lines.
+ i think it just means that it is time to face it and let go. He cant be perfect to save everyone but they will always be his light. Living by their memories... just a thought...— fm (@fm31404343) July 2, 2019
What if “Lights” is actually the sequence to Jungkooks’ “Euphoria” and everything he sees are the brightest moments in his memory and this represents the ultimate stage of happiness he reaches before he dies? #LightMVOutNow #BTS pic.twitter.com/A4IgvlWH2D— danielle / ArSD -- (@darkxrjoon) July 2, 2019
this video felt like a warm hug telling you it’s okay to show weakness and you should do what makes you happy I’m --#LightMVOutNow pic.twitter.com/P6xIn0XPk2— ash/STREAM LIGHTS ✨ (@micdropseok) July 2, 2019
so hoseok’s verse was basically about how it’s okay to not always be happy, which I think is perfect for him :( since everyone always expects him to be super bubbly and happy all the time but we all know that’s impossible. #LightMVOutNow pic.twitter.com/YjTa7J6uJN— -- (@hoseoksfreckle) July 2, 2019
soo is the theater the red box that their personas are stuck in.. on screen with cameras, eyes, and LIGHTS on them...-- #LightMVOutNow #LightsBTS pic.twitter.com/AKki8lq5rF— ---------- -- (@ddionysus_) July 2, 2019