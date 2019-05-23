Watch These Shows and Movies Before They Leave Netflix in June 2019
The launch of Disney+ is making a serious impact
The summer Netflix lists are the ones we look forward to the most. As we’re planning vacations or just looking for reasons to stay out of the sun, the streaming platform provides the perfect escape from reality.
While we’re beyond excited for new releases like the upcoming Black Mirror season premiering in June, we’re also planning our bingeing sessions after Netflix shared one of the most devastating “leaving the platform” lists to date.
As Disney launches their own streaming platform, they’re pulling films like 101 Dalmatians and Mulan 2. Along with timeless classics being lost to the competing option, longtime favorites like Legally Blonde and Friday the 13th are also departing on June 1st.
Get the full list of everything leaving Netflix in June 2019 below.
Leaving June 1
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
June 4
District 9
June 5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
June 6
The Soloist
June 14
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1
Mother
June 15
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
The Pianist
June 16
Death Race