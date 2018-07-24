James Bay Shares “Just For Tonight” Video

If you've seen James Bay recently, you may just be featured in his latest video

July 24, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
James Bay performs live at the Isle of Wight festival

Press Association SIPA USA Today

James Bay just delivered a live-performance filled video for his track “Just For Tonight,” highlighting some of his recent shows and their energetic crowds.

The crooning love song appeared on his 2018 sophomore album, Electric Light. The visual perfectly captures the vibe of a James Bay show by alternating between dancey crowd shots and shots of the performer and his full live band.

Watch below:

Bay took to Twitter to thank fans and share the video. Replies included people remembering their favorite moments from his shows and even some finding themselves in the video.

