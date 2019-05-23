P!nk and Chris Stapleton Give Surprise Performance of 'Love Me Anyway'

Country star Chris Stapleton and pop icon P!nk teamed up for the perfect crossover on her latest album. “Love Me Anyway,” a standout ballad on her new release Hurts 2B Human, provides a raw and emotional look into the trials of love.

At her Tuesday, May 21 show at Madison Square Garden in NYC, the queen made sure to make night 1 of her back-to-back MSG shows extra special. The powerful track took on new meaning as the two came together for an unexpected live performance.

P!nk rests on the piano in the simple set-up that allows her unbelievable vocals to shine. As her emotive voice rings throughout the stadium during the intro, Chris Stapleton soon emerges to take the stage in a cowboy hat.

Watch their incredible performance in the video above.

P!nk just wrapped up the US portion of her Beautiful Trauma Tour, while Chris Stapleton is in the midst of his All-American Road Show.

