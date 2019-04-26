P!nk Is Unapologetic and Raw on New Album ‘Hurts 2B Human’

P!nk’s Hurts 2B Human is another confident and unapologetic work from the fierce queen. All while mastering the perfect balance of down-to-earth parenting and superstardom, the longstanding pop star is continuing to deliver fresh and out-of-the-box tunes with the 13-track work that has no time for doubters.

Related: P!nk and Khalid Create the Perfect Pairing on Emotional New Song “Hurts 2B Human”

Title track “Hurts 2B Human” surprised with a feature from the smooth vocaled Khalid, and accompanies more genre-crossing features from Wrabel, Cash Cash, and country star Chris Stapleton. Even with help from such talented friends, P!nk's unmatched vocals and powerful lyrics shine in stories about love, battles, and self-confidence.

Anthems like “Walk Me Home” deliver a classically P!nk feel while tracks such as "(Hey Why) Miss You Sunshine" explore new territories. Raw emotion and honesty help her continue to break the pop mold with a dismissal of its bubblegum nature while still being fully embraced by the genre. A mix of rock and pop continue to showcase her edge that has a diverse group of fans happily gravitating towards her brand new release.

Listen to single "Walk Me Home" in the video above.

Related: Why Pink is Done Posting Pics of Her Kids on Social Media