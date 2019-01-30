School Principal Announces Snow Day Through Chilly Performance of “Hallelujah”

The best way to cancel class

January 30, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

“Let me reiterate, we are not going to humiliate ourselves by singing a snow day song,” administrator Jim Kitchen announces before diving into a school canceling performance. 

With the Polar Vortex rolling through the Midwest, hundreds of schools across the country are celebrating the dangerous cold with the childhood joy that is a snow day. 

Instead of just sticking to a usual announcement format of calling homes with a monotonous, pre-recorded announcement, these Michigan school officials are spicing things up. Or, icing things down? 

Swartz Creek Community Schools Superintendent Ben Mainka and high school principal Jim Kitchen presented a new spin to classic Leonard Cohen hit "Hallelujah." The snowy version of the song features the two surprisingly talented administrators harmonizing about the school cancelation. 

“I heard about a winter storm / It's cold and dreary, stay home, stay warm / It's cold and it's a snowy winter morning” sings Mainka. Watch their full performance in the video above. 

Tags: 
Polar Vortex

Trish's Dishes