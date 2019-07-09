Saturn Will Be So Close to Earth Tonight You Can See It Without a Telescope

(KEZK) - Keep your fingers crossed for a clear night tonight because Saturn will be closer to Earth and look brighter than any other time this year.

Tuesday night, the planet will reach "opposition," which means it is on the complete opposite side of Earth than the sun. It will be at its closest point to Earth in 2019.

Saturn will rise above the horizon in the southeast around sunset and set in the southwest around dawn.

If you're hoping to see Saturn's famous rings, you'll probably need a telescope to get the best views. These rings are made up of pieces of ice, dust and debris orbiting the planet.

You might also be able to see Titan, with the help of a telescope. It's the planet’s largest moon and the only moon in the solar system that has a dense atmosphere.

According to AccuWeather, rain and clouds will result in poor viewing conditions for residents along the West Coast, in the Midwest and across the Southeast.

