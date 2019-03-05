Too many beads? Recycle your Mardi Gras beads in Soulard

Did you get your hands on a few of the estimated 10 million strands of beads that were tossed into the crowd at Saturday's Mardi Gras grand parade in Soulard?

If you have any left, here's something to do with them.

Mardi Gras organizers have placed five gallon buckets at various spots around Soulard to collect the strands of beads for recycling. The buckets are at places like Soulard Farmer's Market and Joanie's Pizza.

The beads are cleaned, sanitized, and re-used:

Video of Mardi Gras bead recycling in Soulard

CLICK HERE to see all the bead recycling locations around Soulard.