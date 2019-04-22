Recycle unwanted car seats at Target, get 20% off new baby gear

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Don't throw away old or unwanted car seats. Target wants to recycle them.

Starting Monday, April 22, through Saturday, May 4, bring in the seats to a participating Target location.

You will receive a 20%-off coupon for a new car seat, stroller or select baby gear.

Waste Management will recycle the seats and they will be turned into items like pallets, plastic buckets, and construction materials.

Target has recycled more than 7.4 million pounds of materials that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill, according to its website.

