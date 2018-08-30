STUDY: 1 in 50 Meet Love of Their Life on an Airplane

Maybe I need to start flying more often ;) If you're looking for true love, you might want to try flying the friendly skies. A new study from a British bank finds that 1 in 50 airplane passengers meets the love of their life aboard a flight. Surveying 2,150 people from 141 countries, researchers found that more than half of all airline passengers have struck up a conversation with a stranger aboard an aircraft, with 2 percent of those talks leading to true love. It's not just romantic relationships that have started on a plane. The findings suggest that one in seven fliers makes a lasting friendship while flying while 16% add a new business connection to their network.

Video of 1 In 50 People Finds Love On An Airplane, Study Claims