The 10 Biggest Myths You're Telling Yourself About Sleep

Think you know how to get a good night's sleep? Think again! A study published Tuesday in the journal Sleep Health finds that many of us believe things about sleep that are actually harmful to our health. Here are the 10 biggest myths people believe when it comes to sleeping:

1. Adults need five or fewer hours of sleep. Nope! "Sleeping five hours a night or less, consistently, increases your risk greatly for adverse health consequences, including cardiovascular disease and early mortality," says lead study investigator Rebecca Robbins.

2. It's healthy to be able to fall asleep anywhere, anytime. "[That's] a sign that you are not getting enough sleep," Robbins said. 'It means your body is so exhausted that whenever it has a moment, it's going to start to repay its sleep debt."

3. Your brain and body can adapt to less sleep. It can't, actually, because your body needs time to cycle through four distinct phases of sleep to fully restore itself.

4. Snoring is annoying, but mostly harmless. Loud, raucous snores interrupted by pauses in breathing is a sign for sleep apnea, a dangerous sleep disorder that increases risk for heart attacks, atrial fibrillation, asthma, high blood pressure, glaucoma, cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, and cognitive and behavior disorders.

5. Drinking alcohol before bed helps you fall asleep. It's true that it may help you fall asleep, but then it traps you in the lighter stages of sleep and dramatically reduces the quality of your rest at night.

6. If you can't fall asleep, your best bet is to just stay in bed with your eyes closed. If you're tossing and turning for more than 15 minutes (which is how long it should take a healthy sleeper to fall asleep), you should get out of bed, change your environment and do something mindless. "Keep the lights low and fold socks," Robbins suggests.

7. It doesn't matter what time of day you sleep. False! A regular sleep schedule controls the body's circadian rhythm--which, in turn, controls eating, digestion and hormones.

8. Watching TV in bed helps you relax. "These devices emit bright blue light, [which] tells our brain to become alive and alert in the morning," Robbins explains. "We want to avoid blue light before bed, from sources like a television or your smartphone, and do things that relax you."

9. Hitting snooze is great! "Resist the temptation to snooze, because unfortunately, your body will go back to sleep--a very light, low-quality sleep," Robbins says.

10. Remembering your dreams is a sign of good sleep. "If you have a dream with a strong emotional context, it may come back to you," Robbins says. "But if it is a weird little mundane dream, most of us who sleep well don't remember those."