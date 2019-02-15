LIST: 10 Celebs Who Have Misplaced Their Oscar

Ahead of the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, Mental Floss has compiled a list of 10 Oscar winners who’ve misplaced their trophies in the years since accepting them. Here they are :

Angelina Jolie. The actress presented the trophy to her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, but it was lost in storage with the rest of Marcheline's belongings when she died in 2007. "I didn't actually lose it," Jolie said at the time. “But nobody knows where it is at the moment."

Whoopi Goldberg. In 2002, Whoopi Goldberg sent her Ghost Best Supporting Actress Oscar back to the Academy to have it cleaned and detailed. The Academy sent the Oscar on to R.S. Owens Co. of Chicago, but the box it was in arrived to the Windy City empty. It was later found in a trash can at an airport in Ontario, California, and returned to Goldberg.

Olympia Dukakis. When Olympia Dukakis's Moonstruck Oscar was stolen from her home in 1989, she called the Academy to see if it could be replaced. They charged her $78.

Marlon Brando. "I don't know what happened to the Oscar they gave me for On the Waterfront," Marlon Brando wrote in his autobiography. "Somewhere in the passage of time it disappeared."

Jeff Bridges. "It's been in a few places since last year but I haven’t seen it for a while now," the actor admitted a year after winning his Lead Actor Oscar in 2010.

Colin Firth. After a night of cocktails at the Oscar after-parties in 2011, Firth allegedly had to be chased down by a bathroom attendant, who had found the eight-pound statuette in the bathroom stall. Shortly after those reports surfaced, Firth's rep issued a statement saying the "story is completely untrue. Though it did give us a good laugh."

Matt Damon. The Oscar made it to Damon’s New York City apartment, but went missing after a faulty sprinkler flooded the apartment when he was out of town.

Margaret O’Brien. Around 1955, the O'Briens' maid took the award home to polish and never came back to work. In 1995, a couple of guys were picking their way through a flea market when they happened upon the Oscar and returned it to O’Brien.

Bing Crosby. Bing Crosby's Oscar for 1944's Going My Way had been on display at his alma mater, Gonzaga University. In 1972, students walked into the school's library to find that the statue had been replaced with a 3-inch Mickey Mouse figurine.

Hattie McDaniel. Hattie McDaniel won Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mammy in Gone with the Wind, and donated her Best Actress Oscar to Howard University. It was displayed in the fine arts complex for a time, but went missing sometime in the ‘60s.

(read the full story here)