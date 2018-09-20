LIST: The 10 Most Stolen Cars in U.S.

Once again, Honda Accords and Civics have been named the most commonly stolen cars in the U.S. Specifically, there were more 1998 Honda Civics stolen in America in 2017 than any other make and model of car. While 45,062 Honda Civics were swiped overall, 1998 Civics accounted for 6,707 of those thefts. Interestingly, Honda previously said that a large percentage of its stolen vehicles were made before 1998 because new anti-theft technology was introduced in that year which made lifting cars much more difficult. Here are the 10 most stolen vehicles overall:

Honda Civic (45,062)

Honda Accord (43,764)

Ford Pickup (Full Size) (35,105)

Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) (30,058)

Toyota Camry (17,278)

Nissan Altima (13,358)

Toyota Corolla (12,337)

Dodge Pickup (Full Size) (12,004)

GMC Pickup (Full Size) (10,865)

Chevrolet Impala (9,487)

