WATCH: 10-year-old Clark Kent Breaks Michael Phelps' Record

It's a fish, it's a plane, it's...Super Swimmer! CNN reports that this past weekend, a 10-year-old boy whose real name is Clark Kent Apuada destroyed a record set 23 years ago by a then-preteen Michael Phelps. Apuada won the 100-meter butterfly at the Far West International Championship in California with a time of 1:09:38--beating the record Phelps set at the same competition in 1995 by more than a second. "This kid is unlike any other young man that I've ever coached," says Apuada's coach, Dia Riana. "He's always stood out, he's just, he's kind of a savant of sorts." Adds Apuada, "I love swimming because I have a lot of people supporting me and my coaches are always there for me and my parents are always there."

Video of Boy Breaks Michael Phelps&#039; Record