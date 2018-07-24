WATCH: 11-year-old Graduates From College

At 11-years old, William Maillis already has a college degree. He received his Associate in Arts degree from St. Petersburg College in Florida on Saturday. William started college in 2016 after graduating high school at age of 9. His parents say he was always on the "fast track." By the age of 2 he was doing simple math and by 4 he learned algebra. He plans to continue his education and will begin classes next month at the University of South Florida.

"I want to be an astrophysicist," William told CNN affiliate Bay News 9. "I want to prove to the world that God does exist through science."

His goal is to complete his doctorate by the time he's 18.