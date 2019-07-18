The 40 Best Disney Songs of All Time

With the remake of The Lion King heading to theaters, The Ringer ranked the best Disney songs of all time. Naturally, three of the top 10 are from the original The Lion King. Before you ask, Disney-Pixar movies were not included. The top 10 are listed below; click on the link for all 40:

"A Whole New World," Aladdin - It doesn't get better than this romantic powerhouse. There's a reason it won the Grammy for Song of the Year and the Oscar for Best Original Song.

"Circle of Life," The Lion King - This song was so perfect, it ran uninterrupted in the original trailer. There is no better opening scene in the Disney catalogue.

"You’ll Be in My Heart," Tarzan - Phil Collins tried to take a page out of Elton John's book with this tearjerker. He may have overshot the mark, but it's still emotionally powerful.

"Part of Your World," The Little Mermaid - Ariel nails that angsty feeling of being too old to be a kid, and too young to be an adult, and making us all believe we deserved more.

"Be Our Guest," Beauty and the Beast - Two words: Show Stopper. Lumiere takes waiting tables to a whole new level.

"Can You Feel the Love Tonight," The Lion King - We totally missed the undertones when we saw the movie as kids, but looking back this was a pretty frisky little number.

"Under the Sea," The Little Mermaid - Whether it's the original or a remix, this ode to the ocean is crazy infectious.

"I Just Can’t Wait to Be King," The Lion King - Hands down one of the most playful Disney songs. Little arrogant Simba charms us right into singing along.

"I’ll Make a Man Out of You," Mulan - With its catchy pop roots, this one's stood the test of time.

"Kiss the Girl," The Little Mermaid - The song is irresistibly romantic, keeping in mind that it's from the late 80's, and today we'd never encourage a prince to grab a girl's face without her consent.