4th of July Events at Drive-In STL

Drive-In St. Louis announces its Independence Day weekend lineup of events including live concerts, movies and the largest fireworks display in the region.

With the cancellation of other major Fourth of July events in St. Louis City and County, residents can still enjoy the holiday with approved social distancing at the Drive In St. Louis celebration at POWERplex.

Schnucks Freedom Fest supporting Folds of Honor, July 2-5:

Thursday, July 2: A concert with Steve Ewing of the popular alt-rock group The Urge will kick off the holiday weekend. The band Hounds will take the main stage at 6:45 p.m. followed by the Steve Ewing Band and the classic movie, "The Blues Brothers."

Friday, July 3: The popular southern rock tribute band Freebird USA is the headliner. The duo act of Rich Mahogany performs first with the movie "Apollo 13" on the big screens after the concert.

Saturday, July 4: It’s a country music blowout with the Flatliner Band taking the stage at 7 p.m. followed by one of the most popular country acts in the Midwest, Brushville, at 8:45 p.m. A spectacular musically choreographed fireworks display from Gateway Fireworks ends the night.

Sunday, July 5: The Burger Bash Car Show presented by Fast Lane Classic Cars will bring more than 350 antique show cars for a display and competition for more than $1,000 in prize packages in three categories. Attendees will determine the Best in Show. Three bands will play on the main stage from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event includes the biggest Cheeseburger Challenge in St. Louis for 2020. Top food trucks and restaurants will fire up their grills for the competition and attendees will judge the best.

The venue's big Jumbotron screens will feature the show's classic cars and live interviews with their owners. Guests can watch the big race from Indy on the screens in the afternoon.

Thursday, July 9: The popular Grateful Dead tribute band The Schwag performs on stage followed by the movie The Big Lebowski.

