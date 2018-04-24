5 Dollar Ticket Offer St. Louis Cardinals!!
while supplies last...hurry!
April 24, 2018
The St. Louis Cardinals and Community Coffee are teaming up once again to present fans with a special discount ticket offer. On sale now, fans can purchase tickets for just $5 to watch the Cardinals take on the Chicago White Sox on May 1-2 or the Minnesota Twins on May 7-8. The $5 tickets will be available while supplies last. I would hurry!! Tickets are limited to eight per customer.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/communitycoffee. Community Coffee is the proud coffee partner of the St. Louis Cardinals.
On sale now, fans can purchase tickets for just $5 to watch the #STLCards take on the #WhiteSox & #MNTwins in May! https://t.co/ETd6aSrkMM pic.twitter.com/pxNFC5zWKK— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 24, 2018