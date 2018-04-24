St. Louis Cardinals uniform

5 Dollar Ticket Offer St. Louis Cardinals!!

while supplies last...hurry!

April 24, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall
The St. Louis Cardinals and Community Coffee are teaming up once again to present fans with a special discount ticket offer.  On sale now, fans can purchase tickets for just $5 to watch the Cardinals take on the Chicago White Sox on May 1-2 or the Minnesota Twins on May 7-8.  The $5 tickets will be available while supplies last.  I would hurry!! Tickets are limited to eight per customer. 

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/communitycoffee.  Community Coffee is the proud coffee partner of the St. Louis Cardinals.

 

