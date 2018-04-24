5 Dollar Ticket Offer St. Louis Cardinals!!

The St. Louis Cardinals and Community Coffee are teaming up once again to present fans with a special discount ticket offer. On sale now, fans can purchase tickets for just $5 to watch the Cardinals take on the Chicago White Sox on May 1-2 or the Minnesota Twins on May 7-8. The $5 tickets will be available while supplies last. I would hurry!! Tickets are limited to eight per customer.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit cardinals.com/communitycoffee. Community Coffee is the proud coffee partner of the St. Louis Cardinals.