WATCH: 5-year-old Belts Out Sinatra on AGT

On Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent, 5-year-old Sophie Fatu impressed the judges by belting out Frank Sinatra's classic, "New York, New York." Fatu, who is the youngest person to ever compete on the show, also sweetly told judge Simon Cowell that she wasn't interested in winning the $1 million grand prize. "Um, I don't really care about money. I just want to sing for everyone and make them happy," she explained. "Does that mean, Sophie, if you win, we don't need to give you the million dollars?" Cowell asked. "Yes," the girl sweetly confirmed. Cowell responded by quipping, "Well, then I really hope you do well."

Video of Sophie Fatu: AGT’s Youngest Performer EVER Sings &quot;New York, New York&quot; - America’s Got Talent 2018