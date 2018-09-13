51st Annual St. Lebanese Festival at St. Raymond's This Weekend

September 13, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall
St Louis Lebanese Festival at St. Raymonds

If you are looking for food, live music, fun and a family event check out the St. Louis Lebanese Festival.

This is two-day free event for the people St. Louis and surrounding areas to experience authentic Lebanese cuisine, live music and dancing! 

The event takes place:

Saturday, September 15th from Noon - 10:00pm 

Sunday September 16th from 11:00am - 6:00pm 

On the menu: Tabouli, Hummus, Kibbee, Beef Shawarma, Chicken, Kafta, Falafel, Lebanese Sweets, and other delicious food! 

Parking is available in the Nestle Purina parking lot across from the St. Raymond Maronite Cathedral. 

St. Raymond's Lebanese Festival
St. Raymond's Cathedral
931 Lebanon Dr. St. Louis, MO 63104

This is my church St. Raymond's that I talk about all the time. My family and I have been parishioners since the beginning, over 100 years. Come experience Lebanese food, music, dancing...and if you go to mass, yes it counts for Catholics! ;) We are are under the Pope. Hope to see you there! ~Trish 

