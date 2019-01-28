9 Items You Should Always Buy at Costco

Making a Costco run soon? Then make sure to stock up on these nine items that CNBC says you should always buy at the membership-only warehouse club:

Baked goods. Costco cannot be beat on its in-house bakery treats such as pies, cakes and cheesecakes. And did you know you can also buy Einstein Bros. bagels there for $5.99 a dozen? You'd easily pay twice as much at a bagel shop.

Cheese. Blocks of basic cheeses like cheddar and mozzarella are well-priced at Costco, which sells 32-ounce blocks of mild cheddar cheese under its store brand, Kirkland Signature, for $4.59.

Chicken. Whether it’s cooked or fresh, Costco has great prices on chicken. Their $5 rotisserie chicken is so popular that the company is building a brand new production center in Nebraska to keep up with demand. Fresh, organic chicken is also typically a good value at Costco.

Frozen fruit. Especially if you’re buying organic, frozen fruit can get pricey. Not at Costco, where a 4-pound bag of Kirkland organic frozen strawberries is $4.95.

Olive oil. If you use olive oil on a regular basis, check out Costco’s organic, extra virgin olive oil, which offers great quality at a great price.

Maple syrup. Costco’s Kirkland Organic Pure Maple Syrup is a cult fave, and a 33.8-ounce bottle goes for a well-priced $12.79.

Snack foods. Snack foods are generally cheaper at Costco when the store offers coupons for them

Vanilla. One of the best deals at Costco is on pure vanilla extract, which costs $26.99 for a 16-fluid ounce bottle. It's been named the best budget pick for vanilla by several food blogs.

Wine. Costco's wine is absolutely one of its best deals, and believe it or not, it's super-high-quality. In fact, Costco took home a “best quality” award for its Kirkland Stag’s Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 at the Private Label Manufacturers Association’s in 2018.

