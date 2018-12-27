90210 Reboot with Original Cast??

In case you missed this bit of news over the holiday's: Deadline reports that a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot involving the original cast is currently being shopped to networks. The news came on the same day that TMZ published photos of original cast members Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Jason Priestley grabbing coffee together in Hollywood. Gabrielle Carteris is reportedly going to appear in the reboot should it get picked up, although there's no word on whether Luke Perry or Shannen Doherty will rejoin the cast. Read more here.

This may be the greatest Xmas present ever https://t.co/JN0YenX80i — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 20, 2018