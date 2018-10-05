ABC's Lineup of Halloween Specials

ABC is bringing back classic favorites such as It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and Toy Story of Terror leading up to Halloween. They released their full schedule of Halloween specials. Here are some standouts:

I know this is out of order but I have to do this one first because it's the BEST!!!

On Halloween night Jimmy Kimmel asks parents to join the YouTube Challenge ‘I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy”. This is from last year:

It airs Oct 31 at 10:35pm

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”- 7p

“Toy Story OF TERROR!” – 7:30

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown” – This full-length version of the classic animated PEANUTS special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” includes the bonus cartoon, “You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown,” in which Linus runs for class president. 7p-8p

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” – AFV celebrates Halloween with people being scared by Halloween costumes, costume malfunctions and a music montage featuring pumpkin mishaps on an all-new episode. 6p

"Dancing with the Stars: Juniors" – “The remaining celebrity kids are donning their scariest costumes as they prepare to treat the viewers to some spooky dances, as Halloween night comes to “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.” 7p

MONDAY, OCT. 29

“Dancing with the Stars” – “Halloween Night” – The remaining couples will treat viewers to some terrifying thrills as Halloween Night comes to “Dancing with the Stars.” 7p





