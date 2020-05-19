WATCH: Brad Pitt Surprised Missouri Graduates

Pretty cool! Brad Pitt surprised graduates at Missouri State University in his hometown of Springfield this week with a special video message during their virtual commencement. The clip begins with University President Clif Smart telling the school's mascot, Boomer the Bear, "I was really proud of all of our faculty and staff who sent literally hundreds of videos congratulating our seniors." Boomer then indicates that there should be one more, prompting Smart to reply, "Okay, I'll get you one more." He then pretends to send someone a text; a moment later, Pitt appears on his phone's screen. "Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shoutout to the graduating class of Missouri State University!"

We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own.



Thanks, Brad. pic.twitter.com/tCtWgzhozI — Missouri State (@MissouriState) May 19, 2020