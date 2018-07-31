WATCH: Alan Alda Reveals His Parkinson's Diagnosis

Alan Alda announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The 82-year-old former M*A*S*H star said on CBS This Morning that he's been battling the disease for three-and-a-half years and that he doesn't want fans to think the diagnosis is a total downer. "I've had a full life since [the diagnosis>," he said. "I've acted, I've given talks...I started this new podcast. And I noticed that--I had been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new podcast--and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots and I thought, it's probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that's not where I am."

