WATCH: Alan Alda Reveals His Parkinson's Diagnosis
He announced it on CBS This Morning
Alan Alda announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The 82-year-old former M*A*S*H star said on CBS This Morning that he's been battling the disease for three-and-a-half years and that he doesn't want fans to think the diagnosis is a total downer. "I've had a full life since [the diagnosis>," he said. "I've acted, I've given talks...I started this new podcast. And I noticed that--I had been on television a lot in the last couple of weeks talking about the new podcast--and I could see my thumb twitch in some shots and I thought, it's probably only a matter of time before somebody does a story about this from a sad point of view, but that's not where I am."
NEW: Actor @AlanAlda just revealed he has Parkinson's disease. The award-winning actor says he was diagnosed with the disease three and a half years ago. https://t.co/cYba2YKewS (via @CBSThisMorning) pic.twitter.com/OpIUBvCKWi— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 31, 2018