An ALF Reboot in the Works???

Although it's still very early in development, word has gotten out that Warner Bros. is working on a reboot of the seminal '80s sitcom, ALF. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot will focus on the brown furry alien's return to earth and his interactions with a new human family. The project has been in the works since May and the show's original writers, Tom Patchett and Paul Fusco, have already signed on. The original series ran for four seasons on NBC, from 1986 to 1990, but no network has snatched up the reboot. Do we really need this???

