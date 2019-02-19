WATCH: Almost 3000 People Dressed as Smurfs for Guinness Record

Existing record is 2,510 people

February 19, 2019
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

ID 71719255 © Zarin Andrey | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

A group of Germans attempted to set a Guinness World Record recently by convincing almost 3,000 people to gather in one location while dressed up like Smurfs. UPI reports that the town of Da Traditionsverein recruited a whopping 2,762 people, all of whom donned blue face paint, red and white hats, and white gloves. The Record Institute for Germany certified the number of Smurf participants and are now waiting to see if the Guinness World Record organization agrees. Currently, the existing record for a Smurf gathering is 2,510 people, a mark set in 2009 in Wales.

 

Tags: 
Smurfs
Guinness World Records

Trish's Dishes