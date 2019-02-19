WATCH: Almost 3000 People Dressed as Smurfs for Guinness Record

A group of Germans attempted to set a Guinness World Record recently by convincing almost 3,000 people to gather in one location while dressed up like Smurfs. UPI reports that the town of Da Traditionsverein recruited a whopping 2,762 people, all of whom donned blue face paint, red and white hats, and white gloves. The Record Institute for Germany certified the number of Smurf participants and are now waiting to see if the Guinness World Record organization agrees. Currently, the existing record for a Smurf gathering is 2,510 people, a mark set in 2009 in Wales.

Video of Guinness World Records: German town ‘holds largest-ever Smurfs meeting&#039;